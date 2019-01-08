North-east community’s Christmas display raises £7,600 for play area for kids with special needs

A north-east community’s Christmas display has raised a whopping £7,600 towards a new playground for children with special needs.

Big-hearted residents in Stonehaven’s Malcolm’s Way have made it an annual tradition to deck out their homes with festive lights and invited donations from generous passers-by.

This year the money is going Friends of Carronhill School, which plans to use the money to purchase equipment which would allow children with special needs the chance to play in a “safer environment”.

The Friends group is hoping to raise a total of £40,000 for a wheelchair-accessible playground at Carronhill School.

In less than three weeks, the Malcolm’s Way residents were able to raise £7,634.57, which is enough to fund a sensory board.

Carolyn McCombie, 32, one of the parents on the fundraising committee for Friends of Carronhill School, said: “It’s just absolutely brilliant.

“The fundraising is a huge help for the playground and we are excited that Malcolm’s Way residents have chosen us once again as their charity.”

The group is also looking to get a wheelchair-friendly swing installed, which could cost up to £12,500, along with a wheelchair-friendly roundabout costing £10,000.

Carolyn said: “Because of the help from Malcolm’s Way we have had a lot of attention.

“We’re hoping to also get some funding from Cash For Kids as well. As parents of kids from the school we do our best to fund things that are always needed like money for day trips and the bus upkeep.

“We have been fundraising since last January and we hope to be at the last stages by next January.”

Patricia Bruce, 41, has helped spearhead the Christmas lights event for the past six years.

After moving to the town in 2009, Patricia and her late husband Tom, who passed away from cancer in 2015, started decorating their home with lights to raise money for the Dialysis Unit at Kincardine Hospital.

She said: “We are just overwhelmed by the support of all the individuals who donated. On Christmas Eve alone we counted more than £500 in the bucket.

“It’s amazing to me. It just shows that people care and lots of people were willing to make this playground a reality for these kids.

“There are so many kids who will benefit from this. The fundraising has not stopped and we invite everyone to help out.”

Those interested in helping Friends of Carronhill can donate by visiting bit.ly/2Rtusp3