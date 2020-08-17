North-east community urged to help tennis club tackle vandalism

A tennis club has urged members of the public to look out for people vandalising the site.

Vandals have repeatedly targeted Ellon Tennis Club breaking glass, damaging nets, smashing padlocks and spraying sexual graffiti on the decking.

And parts of the wooden decking has also been ripped – and even sawn off – in recent years.

There has also been a lot of litter left at the site.

Members have been forced to replace padlocks locking up the facility when it is not booked and have appealed to members of the public to contact Police Scotland if they spot anyone damaging the courts.

One of the committee members at Ellon Tennis Club, who did not want to be named, said: “There are two courts, they’ve been there for a lot of years and are behind Ellon Primary School at Gordon Park.

“Over the last few years we’ve suffered from mostly petty vandalism. It’s quite a covered place, mostly teenagers sit there.

“We’ve had slats actually removed with saws, we’ve had boards ripped off the clubhouse. It’s happened a few times, but in the last few months there’s been a lot of litter, and there’s been some graphic sexually-related graffiti on the decking.

“We’ve had social distancing signage we put up ripped down as well.

“Recently we’ve seen a lot of padlocks broken, and padlocks can be expensive to replace, they can be £50 or £60 for a decent one. We went through four padlocks in three weeks. If anyone wants to use the court, they just need to get in touch.

“We’ve had to get the police involved because it’s criminal damage.

“We’re just looking for a little bit of support, if you know who is doing it, try and stop them doing it, if you see anything going on please contact the police.

“The courts are now being booked for Ellon Primary School to use them, and we don’t want broken glass lying around.”

The committee member added: “We’ve put a lot of effort in to repair the courts, they’re probably in the best condition they have been in years.

“Udny tennis courts are closed so people are using the Ellon ones at the moment and the vandalism doesn’t look good from an Ellon perspective.”

The facility is owned by Live Life Aberdeenshire – part of Aberdeenshire Council, although volunteers run the booking system.

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire said: “We are aware of ongoing issues in the area around this facility, including at our nearby pavilion.

“We have just met with the local Police Scotland crime prevention officer and Aberdeenshire Council’s property security coordinator to look at ways to tackle the issue.

“It’s always a shame to hear of any facility which benefits a community being vandalised, so we would also encourage members of the public to be vigilant.”

Inspector Andy Scott from Ellon Police Station, said: “We’re aware of ongoing concerns regarding vandalism at the tennis courts at Gordon Park, Ellon.

“Inquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we’d ask for anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3236 of 3 August.”

Anyone who would like to book the Ellon tennis courts for use is asked to contact 07494216854.