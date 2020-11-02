North-east community trust to host series of fundraising events

A north-east community trust is set to host a series of fundraising evenings.

The Bonnymuir Green Community Trust will run its “Autumn Nights” from Thursday November 5 to Saturday November 7.

They will provide the perfect opportunity for the public to enjoy a relaxing evening with friends or family in the splendid setting of Bonnymuir Green’s garden, with all the appropriate safety and spacing measures in place to make sure their visit is as safe and comfortable as possible.

The menu features steak stovies, three bean veggie chilli with rice, and a cheese and hot pie platter with crackers and chutneys. The luxurious pies will be created and donated by Wark Farm.

Burnside Brewery will also be supplying beer on tap, and wine, prosecco, and soft and hot drinks will also be available.

Under the current restrictions, tables will be outside under gazebos. Two table sittings will be available, with the first sitting from 5.15pm to 7.15 pm and the second from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Booking is required as there is limited availability and a maximum of six persons – excluding children – from two households per table.

All funds raised will go towards the trust as it continues to combat the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To make a booking or to find out more information, email centrecoorinator.bgct@gmail.com