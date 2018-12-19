North-east community raises hundreds of pounds for charity

Residents of a north-east community have raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Festive events in Chapelton raised more than £800 for Pillar Kincardine, a charity which promotes positive mental health.

The festivities started with a Christmas lights switch-on at Hume Square and the town’s first Christmas fair, held at Nether Cairnhill Steading.

Pupils from Newtonhill Primary School decorated the trees in Hume Square using a 12 days of Christmas theme, while knitting group the Woolie Mamas joined in the fun by knitting a cosy hat for the town’s telephone box.

The Duchess of Fife, director of Elsick Development Company which is leading the development of the town, said: “Christmas is a time for coming together to enjoy festive celebrations, so it’s fantastic to see the community in Chapelton all working so hard to create seasonal cheer in the town.”

