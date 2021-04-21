North-east community projects invited to apply for funding schemes

Council officials have invited community projects and organisations in the north-east to apply for funding.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Marr Area Committee approved funding for both its small and large grant schemes at the end of last month.

The large grant scheme provides funding of up to £5,000 towards projects within the Marr area which aim to improve communities.

It aims to deliver projects around the following priorities: empowered and confident communities, economically vibrant communities, healthy, safe and thriving communities, connected communities and natural heritage and environment.

Grants of up to £2,000 will also be available through the small grant scheme, and will follow the same criteria.

Applications are now being invited from groups in the Marr area. Those awarded funding must be completed by the end of February 2022 and applicants will be expected to identify matched funding, usually at least half of the total project costs.

The deadline for submitting applications to the large grant scheme is May 14, while applications for small grants will be accepted all year round until funding is fully allocated.