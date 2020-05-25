North-east community projects apply for council funding boost

Two north-east community projects could be given funding boosts.

The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust has applied to the Marr area committee budget for £2,000 for a bird conservation project.

It will involve tagging two curlews near Logie Coldstone to monitor the birds for a year so they can learn about problems faced by the species and develop solutions to help them.

Ballogie Community Association have applied to the area committee fund for £1,960.

They want to use the money to help with the establishment of a new community hub with shelter and landscaped area as a community meeting point and location for community events and activities.

Members of the Marr area committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the funding bids.

A report to be considered by councillors said: “The committee is requested to consider an application for funding from the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust and the Ballogie Hall Association.

“The amount of both awards can be accommodated from within the current year’s Marr area committee budget for 2020/21.

“All grants must be paid within the current financial year. Projects awarded funding will be monitored to ensure they are progressing. Grant offers will be withdrawn if milestones are not met to ensure that the area committee budget can be fully utilised.”