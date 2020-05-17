North-east community minibus set to be replaced

The operators of an Aberdeenshire community bus will receive a new vehicle, following a campaign to replace it.

The Mearns Community Transport minibus, which is fully accessible, has been available for hire for all local community groups and organisations since 2006.

Mearns Minibus Link was set up just over a year ago by volunteers with the aim of gathering enough funds to replace the old one.

Now, the group has announced that a new bus has been ordered, and the group has enough money to fund running expenses for at least the first year of operation.

The original scheduled delivery date was in June, but due to delays resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic there is likely to be a three-month delay.

It is hoped that previous users of the old minibus will resume their support of the new one and use it for their activities, and that a wider range of users will make use of the new bus.