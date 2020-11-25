North-east community larder thanks public for donations

Volunteers at a north-east community larder have thanked the public for their generosity over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Portlethen Community Larder is available for everybody in the surrounding areas to use, including Newtonhill, Marywell and Muchalls.

It is part of the Coronavirus Community Care group, which moved from the Jubilee Hall to the Porty Cabin in July.

It was set up earlier this year to be able to provide help and support to those who are vulnerable in the area during the coronavirus pandemic.

It started out as a social media site for anyone with spare essential goods like food or toilet roll and quickly took off, with hundreds of people from Portlethen and the surrounding area giving up their time to help out during the peak of the pandemic.

Now volunteers have thanked the general public and businesses for their continued support and donations.

Nicola Hird, from Portlethen, said: “We’ve been running the Portlethen larder for a few months now, but we’ve been getting so much support from local companies recently, so we wanted to say thank you.

“We’ve been getting everything from cash donations and food donations to face masks and PPE.

“One of the senior pupils from Portlethen Academy even organised an event where everybody at the school took an item in for the larder. It has been brilliant.”

The 31-year-old added: “Everyone is welcome to use the larder.

“Some people aren’t financially struggling but they are still struggling to go into a supermarket, so they can put a donation in the jar to take what they need.”

A statement from the community larder read: “Firstly, we’d like to say a massive thank you to Alison from Portlethen Medical Centre for handing in lots of advent calendars and a generous cash donation from a coffee morning.

“Thank you to Taylor’s Auto Electrical for much-needed PPE.

“Thank You to Samantha and Kevin from Tesco Wellington Road for the amazing selection box donation towards our Christmas plans.

“Thank you to Clarabelle for the gorgeous masks she has made.

“We have also had a couple of ladies make us some masks in their own time, Selena and Marie.

“Thank you to all of the locals with donations, and to Warburtons, Asda Fareshare and The Co-op Fareshare for the continued support.”

To find out more about the community larder, go to www.facebook.com/TheLarderPortlethen