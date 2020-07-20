North-east community larder launches urgent appeal for items

A community larder is appealing for a range of items it desperately needs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Haven, in Stonehaven, is asking for donations of tinned fruit, coffee, biscuits, cereal (not Rice Krispies), crackers, diluting juice, gluten free products and non-dairy milk.

It is also looking for sugar, peanut butter, jam, jelly, cleaning products, pet food, toiletries and washing liquid.

The larder also provides toiletries and sanitary products to anyone who needs them.

It is open on Monday from 10am to 12pm, Tuesday from 12pm to 2pm, Thursday from 2pm to 4pm and Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Donations can be dropped off at The Haven next to the taxi rank at the Market Square buildings.

The larder is open to everyone with no referral or details required. People have the ability to choose what items they require.

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/thehaveninstonehaven/