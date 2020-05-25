North-east community larder appealing for items

A community larder is appealing for a range of items amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Haven, in Stonehaven, is asking for donations of Pot Noodles, hot dogs in tins or jars, part baked bread or roll packs, coffee, biscuits, pasta and laundry detergent in small tubs.

The larder also provides toiletries and sanitary products to anyone who needs them.

It is open on Monday from 10am to 12pm, Tuesday from 12pm to 2pm, Thursday from 2pm to 4pm and Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

A statement from The Haven read: “The best way you can support a community larder is to use it, even if you believe you do not need too.

“We are especially encouraging carers who may already be doing weekly shops for vulnerable people to access the community larder.”

Donations can be dropped off at The Haven next to the taxi rank at the Market Square buildings.

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/thehaveninstonehaven/

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day