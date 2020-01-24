North-east community hit by power cut

More than 100 properties in a north-east village have been hit by a power cut.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) were alerted to reports of an issue in the Torryburn area of Kintore at 2.36pm.

They are currently attempting to repair the fault and hope to have power restored by 5.30pm.

A spokeswoman from SSEN said: “We’d like to thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused as our engineers work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”