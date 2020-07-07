North-east community hides painted rocks to entertain families during lockdown

A north-east community has come together to hide painted rocks around their local area for families to find.

Colourful stones have appeared all around Portsoy, Fordyce and Sandend in previous weeks, in a bid to keep members of the community entertained during their outings in lockdown.

People are being urged to not only discover the painted rocks hidden in the areas, but also paint and decorate their very own to join the line-up already on show. They are also being encouraged to take photos with the rocks they find.

Rocks have been spotted at multiple locations including The Shore Inn, Liberty Boat Garden and Bowling Club in Portsoy, with more constantly being added.

To find out more, visit Portsoy, Fordyce & Sandend Rocks on Facebook.