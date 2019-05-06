North-east community groups urged to apply for funding boost to help heart health

Community groups across the north-east are being urged to apply for thousands of pounds-worth of funding to help people look after their hearts.

National charity Heart Research UK is offering groups and organisations the chance to apply for up to £10,000 of funding for projects which aim to reduce the risk of heart disease.

The money has been raised with sandwich chain Subway, which holds Helping Hearts 5k runs.

Heart Research UK’s healthy heart co-ordinator Sarah Mirfin said: “We’re always looking to the future and thinking of new and improved ways of promoting heart health.

“We’re looking for a project that’s innovative, heart-focused, engaging and makes an impact.

“If you have a great project idea and want our help to take on heart disease in your community, this is your last chance to apply.”

Subway’s country director for the UK and Ireland, Colin Hughes, added: “We are so proud of the generosity of our guests who donate to our charity partner Heart Research UK through our network of collection boxes, which are in every Subway store.

“This programme allows us to proudly offer this Healthy Heart Grant to Scotland.

“We know these grants go a long way to help others in helping with their heart health.

“We’re delighted our initiatives with Heart Research UK are recognised and give people opportunities to improve their heart health that they otherwise might not have had.”