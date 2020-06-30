North-east community groups receive funding for cinema equipment

Groups across the north-east have received funding to help them buy new cinema equipment.

The National Lottery has awarded a number of projects funding through Screen Scotland’s Cinema Equipment Fund, which will allow them to purchase equipment to show films in the community.

Successful groups included Aboyne Arts and Theatre Development Group, which was given £15,613, North East Arts Touring (NEAT), which got £22,438 and The Barn which received £25,000.

NEAT has received funds to update its mobile cinema equipment, which volunteer promoters use to help sustainable community cinema screenings across the north-east, which will significantly increase the number of groups it supports.

Emyr Bell, from North East Arts Touring, said: “Our cinema scheme was launched in 2012 and was the first of its kind in Scotland. Some of the equipment is now starting to show its age and this funding will allow us to upgrade our equipment.

“This is such a sustainable model, meaning that a large number of communities can access cinema screenings with a handful of mobile cinema kits. We and our audiences really appreciate Creative Scotland’s ongoing support.”

The Barn in Banchory will upgrade to digital film projection, which will improve the viewing experience for those attending, as well as being able to programme extra content for schools and communities including specialist events.

Meanwhile the Aboyne Arts and Theatre Development group will use the money to upgrade its cinema sound system for Aboyne Academy Community Campus, to help make screenings more accessible.