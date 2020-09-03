North-east community groups given chance to apply for grants to organise cycling events

Community organisations in the north-east can apply for grants of up to £10,000 to organise cycling events in 2021.

A grant of up to £10,000 will be available for Pedal for Scotland events with 250 to 700 participants, delivered in partnership with Cycling Scotland.

A second grant of up to £1,000 is on offer for community cycling events with 50 to 250 participants, delivered independently.

Pedal for Scotland is a non-profit event that provides safe and engaging routes suitable for all ages and abilities.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Groups looking to apply for funding should consult the Pedal for Scotland application guidance for information about the process and for help to complete the form.

You can also email info@pedal.scot to arrange an initial discussion about your application.

The deadline for events taking place before June 30 2021 is November 30 2020, while the deadline for events happening before October 31 2021 is February 12 2021.

Applications should be submitted to info@pedal.scot

To find out more, and to apply for a grant, visit https://bit.ly/34U6cCR