North-east community groups get grant boost

An Aberdeen church and north-east community councils are among groups benefiting from thousands of pounds in grants from an electricity provider.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) opened an emergency Resilient Communities Fund on March 31 to provide grants to community, town, parish and borough councils, and within seven weeks of the lockdown starting, SSEN made awards of £363,848 to 178 communities.

SSEN has published a report detailing how its grants have helped 178 emergency projects across northern Scotland and central southern England during the pandemic.

Among the community grounds getting a financial boost are Ferryhill Parish Church, which received £1,550, and Moray Community Councils, which secured £17,000.

Kemnay Community Council also landed £1,000 in funding.

Across the UK cash awarded to assist projects including 91 providing food for those most vulnerable across local communities, 30 providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep people safe, and 10 befriending services to support those in isolation.

Lyndsey Stainton, head of stakeholder engagement at SSEN, said: “Reading through this year’s Resilient Communities Fund Annual Report, the number one thing that stood out is how local community groups have shown a real determination to look out for those who need extra help.

“From Orkney to the Isle of Wight, communities have rallied round and put their heads and hearts together to support those most vulnerable, so I’m pleased our repurposed Resilient Communities Fund has been able to deliver a quick and timely helping hand.”