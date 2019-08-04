North-east community groups benefit from Tesco cash

Hundreds of community groups across Aberdeenshire have received funding from a supermarket chain.

Working in partnership with charity Groundwork and Greenspace Scotland, Tesco has delivered nearly £850,000 in grants across the local authority area since its Bags of Help scheme launched in 2015.

Recipients are voted for by customers in Tesco stores and one of the latest local awardees is disability charity Lead Scotland.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The charity, set up to empower disabled young people, adults and carers to access learning opportunities, received a £4,000 grant to buy accessible computing equipment for disabled learners.

Gail Phillips of Lead Scotland said: “Thanks to this grant we have been able to provide even more disabled people across the region with the equipment necessary for them to learn skills which will help with employment and learning.”