North-east community group to hold annual meeting

A north-east community group will hold its annual general meeting later this month.

The Kincardineshire Development Partnership (KDP) has invited interested residents to the meeting on October 31.

A short film will be played showcasing the work carried out by the organisation.

Part of its remit is to administer the funds for the Meikle Carewe Windfarm Community Fund.

Nominations to join the group are being sought from residents who live in the south of Aberdeenshire.

Community council representatives from Gourdon, Portlethen, Inverbervie and St Cyrus currently sit on the KDP committee.

The event will take place at the Jubilee Hall on Cookston Road in Portlethen at 7pm.

Nominations for KDP close on October 25 with more information available on the kdp.scot website or by phoning 01569 763246.