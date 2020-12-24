North-east community group putting joy back into Christmas through festive trail

A north-east community group is putting the joy back into Christmas through a festive trail.

Community CleanUP was established in January this year by Mike Scotland and within days a series of clean-ups had been arranged for the Mugiemoss Riverside.

To date, volunteers have managed to remove almost 10,000 kilograms of litter alongside the riverside.

The group has even managed to bring otters back upstream for the first time in almost 40 years.

Now the volunteers have installed a festive hub by the riverside to cheer up youngsters and adults over the Christmas break.

It comes after a Halloween trail was created in October.

Mike said: “The Christmas trail is booming. The Halloween one was good, but this is just insane.

“We’ve had a lot of kids and families come along but there have also been people who came down and didn’t even know it existed and wish they knew about it earlier.

“We’ve got more than 5,000 lights along the path and in the trees. There are also lots of upcycled things, Christmas trees, a Santa minion and we’ve made our own sleigh.

“We’ve also got an outdoor projector which has Christmas music playing from it.

“A lot of the features are really creative. We’ve made big lollipops out of swimming noodles and it’s so effective.

“During the day we still have the fairy village and at night the festive trail comes to life.”

Mike said the reaction to the trail has been overwhelmingly positive.

He added: “The feedback has been amazing. One of the parents said their kids were more excited about visiting the trail than going to Disneyland.

“A lot of people don’t really know what to do at Christmas now which is a shame. And there’s been a lot of implications for kids, they’ve not been able to see Santa or maybe not been able to go to grottos.

“We want to provide a place for people in Aberdeen, not just Mugiemoss and Bucksburn, where they can come for free, be socially distanced and drop in however many times they like.

“The otters have come back to the river again and it’s a good incentive to encourage people to come down and see the trail.

“A lot of people have said they are really thankful because it has allowed them to create a good memory for 2020.

“Some families just don’t have the money to be doing expensive activities, but they can just walk along the trail and experience a lot more for no money.”