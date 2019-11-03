North-east community group looking for volunteers to help with gardening project

An appeal has been launched for some green-fingered volunteers to help brighten up a north-east village.

Aberchirder and District Community Association is looking for a number of helpers to plant flowers in the tubs that are placed throughout the village.

Volunteers will be needed on Sunday at 11am and the job – to empty the tubs and plant new seeds – is expected to last for an hour or two.

Tools and vests will be supplied and all ages are welcome.

Anyone who would like to help out should meet at the pavilion in McRobert Park on Parkview.

To get in touch with the group email info@foggieloan.co.uk