North-east community group creates new leaflets to showcase heritage trail

A north-east community has produced a series of leaflets highlighting a heritage trail.

Inverurie Community Council has made the maps available for walks highlighting the town’s past.

They have been working with local historians to develop routes which shine a spotlight on Inverurie’s history.

The guides have been divided into a north walk and a south walk.

Inverurie community council member, Mike Hebenton said: “We hope the booklet will be of interest to residents and visitors alike and will appeal to all ages.

“It provides an informative way to explore Inverurie, particularly at this time of staycations.”

Chairman of the Heritage Centre, Colin Wood, said “We are very excited about the publication and delighted to be able to offer it for sale.

“The Garioch Heritage Centre and Cafe Loco are currently open on Thursday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm.”

The guide is priced at £2 and is available for purchase at the Garioch Heritage Centre.