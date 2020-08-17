North-east community group cancels bonfire night

A north-east community group has called off its annual bonfire night due to the “uncertainty” of the pandemic.

The Ellon Round Table, an organisation for men from 18 to 45 that helps put on community events, announced it would not be going ahead with this year’s bonfire night.

An online statement by the group said: “With all the uncertainty our community will be facing over the next few months, we’ve reached the point where it would be unwise to commit the money towards an event that is unlikely to be able to go ahead safely.”

Approximately £5,000 is put towards the bonfire and fireworks night every year, and the team decided it would be best to put the money to support the community.

Although the event has been called off, Ellon Round Table has assured people that Santa will still be visiting the north-east town come Christmas time.

It added: “For now, we’re going to continue to do what all good mates do and look out for one another.

“A huge threat to men aged between 18 and 45 is loneliness. And with so many restrictions put on normal life at the moment, that threat is bigger than ever.

“If you feel you’d like to get out the house a couple of times a month, please know you’d be more than welcome to join us at any time.”

The group has opened an invitation for men to join in its upcoming activities.

Its sister branch Ellon and District Ladies Circle is also open to women aged 18 to 45.

To find out more visit the Ellon Round Table Facebook page.