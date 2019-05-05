North-east community group awarded £3k funding boost

A north-east community group has had its application for nearly £3,000 of funding approved.

Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP) had applied to the Kincardine and Mearns area committee budget for funding for its work on the former Stonehaven Sheriff Court.

The building closed in 2014 with STP working hard to turn the old courtrooms into a hub for community organisations.

As part of its plan, the group applied to councillors to buy a high-definition projector and screen, audio mixer, speakers and wired microphones.

The cost of the equipment, which would be used in the main court room, is £4,447, with the council agreeing to give STP £2,947 towards the project.

A report by Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services, said: “STP plan to equip the courtroom to provide a multimedia facility.”