North-east community encouraged to get involved with scavenger hunt

A north-east group is encouraging youngsters to get involved in a scavenger hunt.

Eagle-eyed kids are being challenged to spot items of food which have been hidden around Laurencekirk for the school’s own hungry caterpillar.

The painted stones have been disguised at various locations across the town.

A statement from Laurencekirk Primary Partnership read: “Once you have found the stones, pop your answer on the sheet but please leave the stone where it is for others to spot too. The sheet has some clues to help you along on your hunt.

“Scavenger hunt sheets will be emailed to all families of the school. We have also provided some printed copies at the resource station in box two for those who do not have access to a printer.

“We would love the whole community to take part. Please email us if you would like a sheet sent to you at laurencekirkprimarypartnership@gmail.com”