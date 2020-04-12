North-east community egg-static after appeal for help

A north-east couple has collected more than 200 Easter eggs to donate to care homes and sheltered housing in their area.

Gordon Jackson decided to collect the chocolate eggs to distribute to those who are elderly or vulnerable in Balmedie, including those at the sheltered housing and Balmedie House care home, as they are not allowed visitors due to coronavirus measures designed to keep them safe.

After posting about the appeal, Gordon and his wife Angela received more than 200 Easter eggs to dish out along with toffee and macaroons.

As well as support from residents, the Co-op store in Balmedie also donated to the initiative.

Angela, 49, said: “My husband Gordon put a shout-out on Facebook, we’ve got a sheltered housing complex and he said it’ll be a good idea if we could give them something. The response has been incredible.

“The Co-op gave us a special deal and gave us 32 eggs for half price.

“There’s been lots of community spirit within the village.

“We’ve been checking everybody’s okay. It’s nice there’s a lot of people willing to help out. Nowadays people are so busy, that’s been the one good thing to come out of this.

“There’s been a lot of people helping the elderly – if they need their dog walked there’s always someone offering to help.”

Gordon added: “I stuck up a post on the Balmedie Covid-19 Facebook page – it’s been quite amazing how people replied.

“I’ve been overwhelmed with the response, it’s been absolutely fantastic.

“We’re going to deliver them to Ugie House and Balmedie House for the elderly and vulnerable and we’re going to deliver to Balmedie Primary School as well – it’s a hub school for the surrounding area.

“First we had 20, then 30, then 40, then 100 eggs that have been donated by people in the community.”

Now that total has risen even further.

Gordon added that some people opted to donate money instead, which he used to buy other chocolate gifts from the shop.

He said: “Everybody’s been coming together as a village. The whole project has grown wings.”

The eggs will have been stored securely for more than 48 hours before being distributed to make sure all safety protocols are being followed.

Meanwhile, the community spirit in the village has been manifesting in other ways to keep youngsters and their families entertained. Balmedie Rocks, a Facebook page dedicated to hidden painted rocks, was created around two weeks ago by Leanne Donald, and now has around 150 members.

Artistic families have created colourful and impressive designs on pebbles and other rocks and have hidden them around Balmedie for others to find, including in the sensory garden, which is in the Magnificent 7s Community Woodland near Balmedie Library, and is currently being developed by Belhelvie Community Trust.

Many families have been taking part so far in what has proved to be a fun and engaging activity for youngsters self-isolating in the house, and also for when people take their daily exercise outside.

As well as rocks, little goodie bags with a range of items in them have also been hidden.

More information on the group, and pictures of the different rocks that have been painted and hidden so far, can be found on the group’s Facebook page “Balmedie rocks!!!”.