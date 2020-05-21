North-east community council seek suggestions for coronavirus fund

An Aberdeen based community council is seeking suggestions on how to use Covid-19 funding, if successful in its application for the cash.

Tillydrone Community Council has the opportunity to apply for hardship funding during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If successful in its application, the money will be used to help those who are most in need during the current crisis.

Members of the community council are currently completing the application process, and have opened a poll to Tillydrone residents, on how best to use the funds.

Distributing care packages has been suggested as a possibility, which would include goods such as tinned food, tea, coffee, rice, pasta and toiletries.

Other items such as fresh vegetables, fruit packs and pet food could make their way into the parcels.

Now, residents are being given the opportunity to decide what will go in these care packs.

To take part in the poll, visit https://bit.ly/2ZrQaNX