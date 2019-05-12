North-east community council in plea for new members

A north-east community council is looking for new members to help represent their town.

Inverurie Community Council (ICC) is seeking people who would be able to attend meetings to discuss issues affecting the area.

Nominations to join ICC are being sought to fill six vacancies the group has.

Anyone who wishes to take part is asked to pick up an application form from Gordon House on Blackhall Road.

Forms must be returned by May 27 with an election arranged for June 4 if the number of nominees outnumber the spaces available.

Anyone wishes to found out more information can contact inverurie.secretary@outlook.com