North-east community council group folds due to lack of volunteers

A north-east community council has folded due to a lack of new members.

Councillors have said they are disappointed Portlethen and District Community Council (PDCC) collapsed on Tuesday night.

Several community councillors have decided to retire from their roles.

And after the latest meeting, the group was left with only three people, leading to its closure.

It could only continue to run with a minimum of seven members.

The community council collapsed in 2005 and it took two years to set up again following an appeal for new volunteers.

Chairman of the group Ron Sharp said he would be working with Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to get the group started again.

He said: “It is disappointing no one came forward.

“We had been working for a number of months to try to get more people on board but for whatever reason this hasn’t happened.

“We’ll be working with the council to host some open events to tell people what being a community councillor is all about.”

It is hoped the community council will start up again in the autumn.

Councillor Ian Mollison, who represents the area, said: “It’s disappointing that out of a population of nearly 10,000, no one was prepared to come forward.

“Perhaps residents were unaware of the situation.

“The community council plays a key role in so many ways, such as tackling the Portlethen “pong” – and lobbying Aberdeenshire Council on a variety of matters, for example education provision and road repairs.

“Aberdeenshire Council officers are confident that it can be back on its feet by the autumn.”

Of the 65 community council areas in Aberdeenshire, all but three are established – St Cyrus, which is in the process of being set up, PDCC and Crathes and Durris, which also failed to get minimum numbers.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that Portlethen and District Community Council after the recent election process has not been established.

“We are keen to see it re-established as soon as possible. For that to happen a second call for nominations will take place in September.

“The area office team and community development partners will carry out further engagement with the Portlethen and District community.”

Councillor Alison Evison said: “I am optimistic the community council can be re-established soon.”