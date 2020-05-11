North-east community council funding to be discussed

More than £17,000 could be handed to north-east community councils.

Members of the Buchan and Garioch area committees have been asked to approve grants for their local groups.

Almost £9,000 could go to the likes of Peterhead, Boddam, Mintlaw and Strichen community councils with nearly £10,000 potentially being given to councils in Inverurie, Kemany and Westhill.

Reports prepared by Aberdeenshire Council’s business services boss Richie Johnson is asking both area committees to approve the funding.

The document said the money would be used for administration and any projects operated by the community councils.

The report on Garioch said: “The allocation to Garioch for 2020-2021 is £9,671.

“After having allocated a fixed sum of £425 plus an amount per elector for the remainder, for a number of years, at its meeting on May, 14 2019, Garioch Area Committee took a decision to increase the fixed sum to £800 with the remaining budget allocated on a per capita basis.

“This resulted in the funding allocated to Community Councils being more even across the board.”

The report to be considered by the Buchan area committee said the funding total was £8,140.

Both the Buchan and Garioch area committees will discuss the funding for their respective community councils tomorrow.