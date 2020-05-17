North-east community centre rolls out Covid-19 support

A north-east centre is offering new support amidst the covid-19 outbreak.

Inchgarth Community Centre is now offering a confidential support service to individuals and families who are financially struggling due to the crisis.

It is currently supporting people living in Garthdee, Kincorth, Torry, Leggart, Broomhil, Riverside, Holburn, Mannofield, Airyhall, Seafield and Ferryhill.

The centre can provide toiletries, sanitary products, food parcels, clothing, small financial top-ups for electricity bills and more.

They can also provide volunteers to carry out food shopping for individuals who are self-shielding.

Applicants will be asked for their full contact details and basic questions about their needs, financial circumstances and how many people are in their household.

They must also state any other support they are receiving from other organisations.

This project is being rolled out by Inchgarth management and supported by funds from several organisations, and assisted by volunteers,

The centre is also looking to gain more volunteers.

For assistance or to volunteer, email inchgarthcc1@btinternet.com or call or text 07546336995.