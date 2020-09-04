North-east community campus prepares to open its doors

The finishing touches are now under way at the £55 million Inverurie Community Campus.

It was hoped that the new facility would be opening to pupils and members of the public in Spring 2020.

But the ambitious project to provide a modern school to replace the ageing building on the site has been hit with delays and will now open its doors on Wednesday, September 30.

A practical completion certificate was issued by the independent tester last week, meaning building work has been completed, allowing for snagging and preparations to commence for the transition of Aberdeenshire Council employees and services.

The Aberdeenshire Council project is being delivered through developers’ hub North Scotland and built by Robertson, who has been working to an agreed set of safe operating procedures since work re-mobilised earlier this summer.

Construction activities will soon switch to the demolition of the old facilities and the completion of the external works, including new outdoor all-weather pitches.

The impressive new campus will become home to Inverurie Academy following the October holiday break.

St Andrew’s School pupils will be able to enjoy an enhanced transition programme with a number of visits planned before they officially move into the building in November.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, welcomed the news. She said: “We are very excited opening dates have been set and that the local community will soon be able to make use of this modern, dynamic new facility.

“It will be a huge asset for our school pupils, for our staff and of course the wider public.

“Many thanks to all the teams who have worked so hard to get the project to this stage.”

Councillor Anne Stirling, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee, added: “Inverurie Community Campus is testament to Aberdeenshire Council’s commitment to investing in our communities.

“Projects like these help to make our wonderful local area a great place in which to live and work and help us to promote active lifestyles through Live Life Aberdeenshire.

“I would encourage everyone to find out more about accessing these excellent facilities.”

The extensive community sports and leisure facilities which will be on offer at the campus, once all works are complete, include a six-lane swimming pool, a multi-use games area and two all-weather pitches.

The online booking facility for the campus’ swimming pool will open on Thursday, September 24.

Kirsty O’Brien, the director heading the project for hub North Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have reached this point after a lot of hard work by all concerned.

“The campus has already delivered significant community benefits for Inverurie during construction and will continue to do so for years to come.”

Elliot Robertson, chief executive officer of Robertson, added: “As one of the largest school construction projects in Scotland, this £55m project will provide modern education, sports and community facilities for the area and is another milestone for Robertson in our delivery of contemporary, fit-for-purpose school projects.”