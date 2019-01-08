North-east community called on to donate blood at pop-up centre

A national blood bank is calling on a north-east community to donate blood.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) is the specialist provider of safe, high quality blood, tissues and cells products and services in Scotland.

On Thursday, Westhill and Elrick residents will be given the opportunity to donate blood at Ashdale Hall.

The sessions are run by appointment and people are encouraged to book a slot on 0345 909 0999.

People can donate from 2.15 to 4.30pm and from 6 to 8pm.

The SNBTS’ priority is to ensure NHS Scotland has enough blood to meet the transfusion needs of patients in Scotland.

The service aims to retain six days of stock at any time to meet the requirements.

As it stands there’s only three days left of B- blood and four days stock of AB+.

