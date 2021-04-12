North-east community brass band appeals for new members

After a year like no other, a north-east brass band are looking forward to the day they can practice together once more, and are inviting new members to get involved.

Usually the Moray Concert Brass Band is very active in the local community, putting on regular concerts and raising money for charities.

Lockdown has curtailed these activities, but the band are hopeful 2021 will see some reprieve from restrictions and allow them to practice together once more.

In preparation for this, they are inviting new members to join.

“We are a community band and would like anyone of any age who would like to join us to get in touch,” said Glenn Munro, the brass band’s founder and musical director.

© Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Recently the band received grants from the National Lottery Community Fund and Berry Burn Windfarm Community Fund, allowing them to start their own collection of instruments.

“We are extremely grateful for these very generous grants which have got us off to a great start in building a library of instruments for band members to use,” said Glenn.

“We want to make sure that anyone, no matter what their financial situation, can join us.”

Local sponsorship is next on the agenda for the brass band, and any businesses interested are encouraged to get in touch.

“After the last difficult twelve months, making and listening to live music is a great way to help everyone rediscover the pleasure of living and help people to reconnect with their local communities. We look forward to welcoming the people of Moray to our band and to our concerts in the not too distant future.”

To get involved, contact Glenn on 07772 765920 or at glennmunro42@gmail.com