North-east community art project invites people to get involved

A north-east community art project is appealing for people to get involved in its final stages.

Soundmap: People and Place, which has been running for the past six months, was launched to capture in audio the changes to our environment as a result of lockdown.

Since the project began, more than 130 residents including walking groups, sheltered housing residents, arts clubs, guides and school pupils have taken part.

Led by sound artist Pete Stollery and visual artist Bryan Angus, the pair have been out and about meeting groups and making recordings in Banff, Ladysbridge, Rosehearty, Sandhaven and New Byth.

Pete, who is a specialist in sound art and sound mapping, is now looking for people to assist in the creation of Sound Walks walking tours – two of which will be based in Banff and one in each of the other villages.

This will involve people writing short scripts and recording voiceovers for the walking routes.

Chris Foy, CEO of VisitAberdeenshire, said: “As we’ve learned from our recent ‘Sound of the north-east’ project, music and the connection to local communities are an important part of establishing a region identity.

“The Soundmap: People and Place project is a novel way of giving communities a platform to share their stories.”

The recordings are mapped onto Google Earth where anyone can listen to them and they can be experienced by using a smart phone or internet-enabled mobile device.

As people walk along the route, different sounds will play at different points, along with a voiceover, to act as a “sonic guide” to the areas.

The project has been commissioned by the Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Arts and Heritage team.

For more information, email alison.brodie@aberdeenshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, visit www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk