North-east communities will need to ‘kick-start’ hospitality and tourism after lockdown, says tourism chief

A tourism chief has said communities will likely be the frontline kickstarting the sector once lockdown measures are lifted, not visitors from further afield.

Chris Foy, chief executive of Visit Aberdeenshire, believes companies in the north-east facing major financial struggles should look closer to home when travel restrictions loosen.

Mr Foy said businesses will benefit most from customers and visitors travelling from within a few hours’ drive away.

He said: “We’re using this period to consider recovery scenarios.

“Local communities are likely to be at the vanguard of kickstarting the hospitality and tourism sector, especially after a period of lockdown.

“But any recovery scenario will be based on currently unknown factors that flow from the state of the economy – the supply chain, staffing and ability to access destinations.”

