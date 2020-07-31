North-east communities urged to apply for project funding

Communities in the north-east are being urged to apply for funding designed to support sustainable development.

The Sustainable Communities Fund, which is being operated by Crown Estate Scotland, consists of two different programmes which could bring thousands of pounds of investment over the next three years.

The first, the Community Capacity Grants programme, will provide funding of between £10,000 and £50,000 for projects contributing to local regeneration and sustainable development.

Crown Estate Scotland has also introduced the Environment Grants programme for its tenants, with funding of between £5,000 and £20,000 available for initiatives which can deliver environmental benefits.

Simon Hodge, chief executive of Crown Estate Scotland, said: “We know that across Scotland communities sometimes struggle to get local projects off the ground because they cannot source support early enough. Now more than ever these communities need the opportunity – and funds – to put their plans into action.

“The community capacity funding is designed to help kickstart long-term change, driven by local people, while the environment programme will support projects that are ‘oven-ready’.

“Together these programmes reflect our drive to invest in and enable green recovery at a local level. We want to help communities get on with doing what they do best – responding to local needs in a way that provides lasting benefits.”

Cabinet Secretary for the environment, climate change and land reform Roseanna Cunningham said: “The launch of Crown Estate Scotland’s Sustainable Communities Fund will provide tangible support to help deliver a green recovery in coastal communities – who are also benefitting this year from £9.7 million of Crown Estate asset revenues – as well as its rural estates.”