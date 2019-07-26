North-east communities to benefit from £150,000 wind farm cash

The Swedish developer of the offshore wind farm in Aberdeen Bay has revealed where £150,000 will be spent in the north-east community.

Vattenfall, operator of the 11-turbine European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), said it will invest in scores of community projects and provide a “lasting legacy” to the region. The EOWDC has vowed to provide the funding each year of its 22-year lifespan.

In April, the developer tabled an extension to take the operational life of the wind farm to 25 years.

A confirmed £8,536 investment will be made to a development trust in Fittie near Aberdeen to kit out the community hall with a new environmentally sustainable heating system, while an education facility near Tarland that services several local groups will receive £15,000.

The fund will also look to further electric vehicle (EV) implementation in Aberdeenshire, with a £15,000 investment for transport for those with special needs and £10,000 for an EV charging point feasibility study in Huntly, among other donations.

Labour’s Aberdeen MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “The Fittie Community Development Trust is doing some great work in the local community and it’s good to hear that they have been awarded this funding.”