North-east communities reveal plans for gatherings to mark Overdose Awareness Day

Communities in Aberdeenshire have revealed their plans for remembrance gatherings to take place on International Overdose Awareness Day at the end of this month.

Across the region on August 31, trees in public spaces will be marked with purple ribbons and messages to remember loved ones who have died or suffered permanent injury due to overdose, and several small and socially distanced gatherings will take place.

The gatherings are supported by community forums and partners of the Aberdeenshire Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP).

In addition, an online tribute space for Aberdeenshire will be created, where messages of remembrance and support can be left.

Free online training opportunities will also be offered on overdose prevention and support by Alcohol and Drugs Action (ADA) and by Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFAD).

International Overdose Awareness Day seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of overdose-related deaths and create change that reduces the harm from drugs and alcohol.

Tanja Mehrer, a community development worker supporting the ADP community forums in Central and North Aberdeenshire, said: “These gatherings are organised to honour the loved ones who have died or been injured because of an overdose.

“By coming together to remember them, people stand together to say that more needs to be done to end overdose in our communities.

“With help and support, people who use substances and the loved ones who are affected can recover.

“We would encourage anyone who is concerned about themselves or a loved one to access the support available.”