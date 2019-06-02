North-east communities hit with power cut

Properties in several parts of the north-east are currently without power.

A fault was reported to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks at 2.05pm.

Postcodes in the AB41 and AB53 areas were affected, including nine homes in Maud and New Deer.

Engineers are on site working to fix the problem.

A statement by the company said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed. Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.”

Power is expected to be restored by 6.30pm.