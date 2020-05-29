North-east communities asked for help in tackling pavement weeds

North-east communities are being encouraged to help control the spread of pavement weeds.

It comes after Aberdeenshire Council suspended all pavement weed control to focus on maintaining critical activities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council’s head of roads, landscape and waste services, Philip McKay, said: “In terms of grounds maintenance activities, which have almost entirely been put on hold in recent months apart from provision of burial services, the council is currently planning what work can recommence in the short term and how to resource this.

“The decision has been taken to suspend weed-spraying while the authority tailors its operation to deal with critical activities.”

The council is now encouraging business owners and residents to assist the local authority by helping to control weed growth on the section of pavement in front of their property.

The preferred removal of such growth by volunteers would be through the use of trowels and forks as weed-spraying must be carried out by a trained and certificated person.