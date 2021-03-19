North-east committee praises progress on school modernisation

A north-east council committee has praised the progress made to modernise its learning estate.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee discussed the role the learning estates team has played in modernising schools across the region.

Case studies were brought up showcasing state-of-the-art upgrades such as the £55m Inverurie Community Campus, extensions to Premnay and Stuartfield primary schools, as well as new buildings such as Kinellar Primary and Gordon Nursery.

The learning estates team was also involved in reviewing the childcare hubs opened during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure they were capable of accommodating the children after there was a rise in applications.

Aberdeenshire Council’s director of education and children’s services Laurence Findlay said: “It is really pleasing to hear about the progress being made with modernising our learning estate.

“It is nice to note too that many of the upgrades to our nurseries are playing a big part with the council being on track to meet the Scottish Government’s commitment to delivering 1,140 hours of fully-funded early learning and childcare target by August 2021.”

Anne-Marie Davies MacLeod, Aberdeenshire Council’s interim head of resources and performance, added: “I was glad to note reference to the Learning Estates team’s role in the success of the childcare hubs.

“They were vital in supporting the set-up and delivery of the hubs established to support key workers and vulnerable children and young people during a key period in the response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s great to see such teamwork within and across the service during such a challenging time when change was constant.”