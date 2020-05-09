North-east comfort boxes appeal receives royal seal of approval

The comfort boxes appeal has been given the royal seal of approval.

Efforts by NHS Grampian’s endowment fund have been praised in a social media post from the Royal Family’s official Twitter account.

The message praising efforts to give comfort boxes out to teams battling the coronavirus hailed the teams behind it and the Evening Express for supporting it.

It said: “Thank you to the local newspapers using their platform to help others from fundraising to distributing supplies.

“The Evening Express have backed a campaign to provide NHS Grampian workers with comfort boxes – more than 600 have been given out to staff on frontline so far.”

Sheena Lonchay from NHS Grampian charities said to get the attention of the Royal Family was a nice “surprise” for her team.

She said: “We were astonished by it and it certainly took me by surprise.

“You just wonder how that came about and it was just lovely to see it there. You can hardly believe this kind of support that is out there.

“We did expect to get praise from the Royal Family and it has been a joy and a bonus.

“I was fortunate enough to meet the Queen when the roof garden at ARI was reopened and I was entranced by her.

“But this is lovely and we are just delighted.”

The royal message comes as comfort boxes have been handed out to staff at Covid-19 test centres across the north-east.

Hundreds of containers have been delivered to medics, care home staff and all other staff working on the frontline during the pandemic.

Each box contains snacks, drinks, toiletries and other treats which can be used during a long shift.

The latest drop-offs have been made at the dedicated test site at Aberdeen Airport and Foresterhill Health Campus as well the temporary facilities at Elgin and Huntly.

Sheena Lonchay, operational manager for NHS Grampian charities, said people working at the test centres have been “surprised” by the deliveries.

The Comfort Box campaign is being operated by NHS Grampian’s endowment fund and has been backed by the Evening Express and Original 106.

Sheena said: “We have been at all the test centres, the one in Elgin, Huntly, Dyce and at Foresterhill.

“People are generally surprised to be remembered because they haven’t been there for that long.

“The management teams alerted us to the fact that they are up and running so we dropped some boxes off at Elgin and Huntly earlier this week.”

NHS Grampian’s endowment fund is behind efforts to make up boxes with volunteers giving out hundreds of comfort boxes since the campaign was launched.

Earlier this week comfort boxes were delivered at care homes in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Sheena said they have heard back from some of the staff who have welcomed the deliveries.

She said the workers based at the facilities across the north-east have been “really surprised” by the arrival of the comfort boxes.

Sheena said: “We’ve had some lovely feedback from care home staff.

“Our van drivers have been turning up with boxes and there’s an explanatory note inside telling them what it is about.

“The staff have been really surprised and pleased they have been included in part of the health family, which is lovely.

“They do a lot more than they are credited for and I think this pandemic will make people value them more.”