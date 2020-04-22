North-east Comfort Box appeal given major cash boost

The Comfort Box appeal has been given a major cash boost.

Efforts to provide medical teams with a container of goodies they can use during the fight against Covid-19 are continuing.

The Evening Express and Original 106 are both backing the scheme which is being led by NHS Grampian’s endowment fund.

Now it has secured £35,000 in funding from NHS Charities Together and in the last few days people have donated £1,000 to the cause.

Sheena Lonchay, the operational manager of NHS Grampian charities, said the additional money means they will be able to purchase an important item for the boxes.

She said: “We’ve had nearly £1,000 donated by 29 different people since last Friday and we recieved £35,000 from NHS Charities Together.

“Hand cream is the one item we have been keen to get for the comfort boxes and we will be able to use those funds buy large quantities of it.”

Hundreds of Comfort Boxes have been handed to the teams working at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Volunteers have also been delivering goods to the community nursing teams across Aberdeenshire.

NHS Grampian’s endowment fund is still appealing for businesses from across the north-east to donate items for medical staff.

Sheena said they’re trying to find different ways to properly support the different workers within the NHS.

She said they are looking at what other kind of help they can offer to people on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheena said: “Our aim now is to carry on looking for ways to look after the staff with a targeted approached.

“We’ve done the Comfort Boxes and by the end of this week we will have been nearly everywhere.

It maybe that we need to think of different ways to support the workers at intensive care than the domestic staff.”

Any companies looking to donate items for the Comfort Boxes can visit the Fine Peace Cafe on Eday Walk between 9am and noon during the week or contact nhsg.involve@nhs.net.

The kind of items the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund wants to collect include juice, cereal bars, face wipes, hand cream and any foods that can be prepared with a kettle.

Cash donations to support the delivery of Comfort Boxes can be made to the Coronavirus Support Fund at nhsgcharities.com/donate.

