North-east college to support vet nurse training with new courses

A north-east college is to become a centre of excellence in training veterinary nurses.

New courses are being introduced at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), with veterinary care assistant and professional development awards being offered at the Aberdeen campus.

Students will be taught in a fully equipped dedicated skills hub.

As part of their studies, they will be required to take part in work experience, with SRUC looking for vet practices that can offer paid or voluntary placements for a minimum of two days a week over a year.

Professor Neil Foster, head of department of veterinary and animal science, said: “At SRUC we pride ourselves on our links with professionals and developing graduates who are ready for the workplace.

“With the expansion of our Veterinary Nursing programmes, we are now seeking additional practices to provide placements for students.

“These new programmes help to fulfill the British Veterinary Association’s ‘Vet-led Team model’ by providing qualified veterinary assistants and nurses to enhance the work of veterinary surgeons.”