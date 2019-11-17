North-east college to hold open evening

North-east Scotland College is to hold an open evening for prospective students.

Staff at NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus are encouraging everyone to attend, whether they are leaving school, returning to study or looking for an evening class.

Lecturers, student support teams and universities will be on hand to answer questions and offer advice on courses, career paths, progression and funding.

Robin McGregor, director of learning, said: “We have a vibrant learning space here at Fraserburgh with a wealth of courses and amazing facilities.

“The campus is packed with engineering workshops, catering kitchens, our very own NESCol garage, hair and beauty salons, technology hubs and lots more.

“We looking forward to showing guests around and talking about the opportunities on offer.”

The open evening is on Thursday from 4-7pm.