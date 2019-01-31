North-east college to be closed tomorrow

A north-east college is set to be closed tomorrow.

In a statement on Facebook, North East Scotland College (Nescol) has announced that all campuses will be shut.

It is understood that the closure is due to a holiday that has been planned since the beginning of term.

Students who wish to contact the college are asked to call the Student Advice Centre on 0300 330 5550.

Important InformationCollege closure – Friday 1st February. All College campuses will be closed on Friday 1st February… Posted by North East Scotland College on Thursday, 31 January 2019

Despite tomorrow’s closure, the college also said that all campuses will be open on Tuesday, despite industrial action.