North-east college staff come together to build 1,000 protective visors for key workers

More than 1,000 protective visors have been created and distributed to key workers by staff at colleges across the north-east.

Using 3D printeMore than 1,000 protective visors have been created and distributed to key workers by staff at colleges across the north-east.

Using 3D printers, workers at Nescol’s Aberdeen, Fraserburgh and Peterhead campuses made the equipment to help shield workers carrying out pivotal roles from Covid-19.

One of their most recent projects was to create 160 visors for sheltered housing wardens across Aberdeenshire, enabling them to continue their essential home visits to support residents.

Staff have also created scrub bags for NHS staff and donated other crucial supplies to those on the frontline.

While all of Nescol’s facilities are closed, its work is continuing with thousands of hours of online classes being delivered online, instead of in person.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “We are grateful to the members of staff who have joined the manufacturing effort and helped to increase the supply of PPE to those on the frontline.

“A number of care students from the college have volunteered to join the effort and there is great admiration for all those who are working in health and social care.

“The request to support sheltered housing wardens in their vital work is one example of the teamwork that we’re seeing throughout the region.

“In testing circumstances, we are seeing the best of individuals and organisations.

“Nescol is pleased to be able to play its part and will continue to help in any way we can.”