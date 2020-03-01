North-east college reveals plans for new courses

A range of new courses will be offered at a north-east college.

North East Scotland College (NESCOL) has added three courses to its Fraserburgh Campus, starting in August 2020.

Applications are now open for the Higher National Certificate (HNC) Childhood Practice; Higher National Certificate (HNC) Soft Tissue Therapy and Higher National Diploma (HND) Business with Digital Marketing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Director of learning Alesia Du Plessis said: “We are delighted to introduce these courses as part of our course portfolio at Fraserburgh.

“Following research and conversations with the community, schools and employers we believe there is a demand for each of these courses.

“They are aimed at school leavers with higher qualifications, and also those who have relevant industry based experience who are perhaps thinking about returning to education to improve career prospects.

For more information on these courses visit nescol.ac.uk/aim-high-at-fraserburgh

An open evening will be held on Thursday March 19 from 4pm-7pm to speak with lecturers and tour the campus.