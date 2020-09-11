North-east college offers courses focusing on digital skills

A north-east further education college is offering a range of courses to help people get to grips with technology.

North East Scotland College (NESCol) is running short programmes on online skills, computing applications and social media. There are even some courses dedicated to parents.

Joy Aiken, community development manager for NESCol, said it can it be tricky keeping track of everything in the digital world.

She said: “The digital world can be a lot to keep up with. Shopping, banking, children’s school work, keeping in touch with friends and family – all seem to revolve around laptops and smart devices these days.

“We are all having to use new-founded, often self-taught, digital skills. Sometimes we need help – whether that’s mastering the basics, keeping up with the kids or upskilling to improve our career prospects. That’s where NESCol courses can be useful – the knowledge you gain can help you become more confident and competent in a specific area”.

For more information about the part-time and distance learning courses at NESCol visit www.nescol.ac.uk/focus-on-part-time or go to http://bit.ly/NESColDigitalSkills