North-east college increases mental health support

North East Scotland College (NESCol) is increasing the ways its students can access mental help support.

They have joined forces with Big White Wall, a digital mental health support service which is available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It is completely anonymous so students will be able to express themselves freely and openly under the supervision of professionally trained Wall Guides.

The guides are there to monitor the community to ensure the safety and anonymity of all users with the service also available to all staff at NESCol.

Once registered, members can access a range of tools including: online talkabout sessions; a personal journal; help in identifying and planning how to achieve goals; opportunities to express themselves creatively and self-assessments to get a better understanding of what they’re experiencing.

Neil Cowie, Principal at NESCol, said: “Supporting our students and staff with their mental health is an ongoing priority at NESCol and we feel it is important, especially at this moment in time, to provide access to digital services which are available at all times.

“This will complement an ever-evolving range of online and offline options we already support our students to access.

“We are delighted to partner with BWW, the leading platform in this area, to ensure our students can connect with others whenever they need it most.”

Henry Jones, CEO at Big White Wall, said: “I’m delighted to welcome North East Scotland College to our BWW community. Students will be able to access a diverse and vibrant community of members, many of whom are students, to get support for their mental health, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

Although NESCol facilities are closed, the college’s work is continuing and thousands of hours of online classes are being delivered each week.

Applications are being accepted for 2020/21 courses starting in August and a full range of support services continue to be offered to existing students.

Further advice for students is available through the Student Advice Centre team by email at studentadvice@nescol.ac.uk